Candlelight vigil for fallen officer at Sheridan Elementary

Before he was killed with a bomb squad robot's device, a suspect in the Dallas shootings that killed five police officers told a hostage negotiator that he was upset about recent police shootings and angry at white people, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said. The suspect said he wanted to kill police officers, especially white ones, according to Brown. “We're hurting, our profession is hurting, Dallas officers are hurting,” Brown stated. “We are heartbroken. There are no words to describe the atrocity that occurred to our city. All is known is that this must stop, this divisiveness.”