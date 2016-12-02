Candlelight vigil for fallen officer at Sheridan Elementary

Nearly 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for fallen officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez held at Sheridan Elementary School in east Tacoma, December 1, 2016.
