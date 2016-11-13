Japan's economy grows 2.2 pct year-on-year in last quarter

Japan reports that its economy grew at a 2.2 percent annualized pace in the July-September quarter, better than many analysts had anticipated.
The Cabinet Office reported Monday that based on preliminary estimates, the economy expanded 0.5 percent from the previous quarter.
Initial growth estimates are often revised significantly based on updated data.
The 2.2 percent pace of year-on-year growth was sharply higher than the 0.2 percent pace seen in April-June.
The recovery in momentum came from stronger housing investment and exports. With unemployment at about 3 percent, aggregate income has risen even if wages have remained flat.
The strong growth data suggest the Bank of Japan is unlikely to boost stimulus anytime soon. But share prices rose early Monday as the yen weakened to 107.37 yen to the U.S. dollar.
