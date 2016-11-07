The Latest: Coroner: 3rd body found on SC man's property

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, left and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright hold a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks during a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container.
Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property.
Spartan burg Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks during a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container.
Todd Kohlhepp is addressed by Judge Jimmy Henson during a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, details of a quadruple homicide are included on these playing cards passed out to inmates in South Carolina prisons, in Spartanburg, S.C. The cards were created by Tom Lucas, whose son, Brian, was killed in the unsolved shootings of four people inside a motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County on Nov. 6, 2003. Officials say the man arrested after authorities found a woman chained on his property in rural South Carolina killed four people and 3 other bodies were found on his property. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, that his confession solved a 13-year-old case. Todd Christopher Kohlhepp confessed he was the shooter who killed four people at the motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in 2003, Wright said.
JoAnn McKinney, a local resident, prepares a cross on the fence of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
Frances Bradley, whose home adjoins the Todd Kohlhepp property, prays at the fence between theirs and Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
Investigators work on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
Law enforcement personnel work on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
A wooden storage shed is seen on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. A woman was found earlier this week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. Kohlhepp is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
People drive and look while media sets up at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
Frances Bradley prays at the fence adjoining their properties in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
Law enforcement personnel stand near police tape on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. A wooden storage shed is seen in the background. A woman was found earlier this week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. Kohlhepp is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected.
A view of the Super Bike Shop in Chesnee, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
Heavy digging equipment is brought to Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
A cross prepared by JoAnn McKinney, a local resident, hangs on the fence of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
Judge Jimmy Henson speaks to the family members of the bike shop murder victims during a bond hearing for Todd Kohlhepp at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp was charged with four counts of murder in what is known as the bike shop murders in 2003 in Chesnee, S.C. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
Family members of victims in the bike shop murders comfort each other in the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson during a bond hearing for Todd Kohlhepp at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp was charged with four counts of murder in what is known as the bike shop murders in 2003 in Chesnee, S.C. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff.
Todd Kohlhepp leaves the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson after a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property.
