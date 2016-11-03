A Catholic church bulletin says voting for Democrats will result in eternal damnation

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise Pause

3:07 Justice For Jack group still seeks justice

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch

3:05 Boise State's Joe Martarano, former Cubs minor leaguer on World Series win

2:41 Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

2:06 Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker