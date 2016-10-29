Center-right party leads in Iceland national election

A member of the Pirate Party holds leaflets in Reykjavik, Iceland, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, during a campaigning event. According to polls the Piratar (Pirate) Party, an anti-authoritarian band of buccaneers that wants to shift power from government to people, is one of the front-runners in the Oct. 29, election triggered by financial scandal in a country still recovering from economic catastrophe.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Senior Pirate party lawmaker Birgitta Jonsdottir speaks during an interview before the Iceland Parliamentary elections in Reykjavik, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
General view at the Iceland's parliament, Althing, at centre, in Reykjavik, Iceland, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, ahead of upcoming Parliamentary Elections. Elections will be held in Iceland on Oct. 29, 2016, with the an anti-authoritarian Piratar (Pirate) Party as one of the front-runners according to public polls.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Pirate Party leaflets are placed on a table during an advertising event ahead of upcoming Iceland Parliamentary Elections in a shopping mall in Reykjavik, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
A woman stands on the black beach in Vik, Iceland, near the Volcano Katla, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate party (Pirater) is interviewed after she casts her vote in a ballot box at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Icelanders are voting Saturday in a national election, with the anti-authoritarian Pirate Party hoping to unseat the center-right government amid public discontent at traditional elites. The Pirate Party, founded four years ago by an assortment of hackers, political activists and Internet freedom advocates, has made big gains among Icelanders fed up with established parties after years of financial crisis and scandal.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
