Punch the clock and pass the brownies

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting Pause

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:21 Another video surfaces of Missouri professor Melissa Click cursing at cops

2:37 Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

0:16 Dallas shooting as seen from downtown high rise

3:56 President Obama's full remarks on Dallas police killings

0:59 Dallas police salute as bodies of 2 slain officers leave hospital

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:15 Firefighters travel with exhibit to tell their memories of 9/11

2:59 NASA makes history as Juno enters Jupiter's orbit

1:33 Watch 9-year-old recite the Declaration of Independence from memory