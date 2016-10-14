‘Unshackled’ Trump dismantles teleprompters at rally

Days after saying his shackles were off, Donald Trump dramatically disassembled his teleprompters after a technical malfunction.
Trump was speaking to a rally crowd in Charlotte, N.C., when he mentioned the devices that he’d shunned during the primaries hadn’t been running for the prior 20 minutes.
When Trump tried to move one of the devices out of the way, the screen fell off the stand.
“Hey get this thing out of here, will you?” he said. “I like it much better without the teleprompters.”
He later approached the other device and played around with the glass for a second before placing in on the floor.
Trump says he won’t pay for the broken devices – and will get a discount on the sound after a speaker malfunctioned.
“Whoever runs this place is not doing very well,” he jokes.
Comments