Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

June 06, 2018 11:17 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-06-14-19-26

(three, six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

19-28-31-39-51, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3

(nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, fifty-one; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.24 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

23-28-41-53-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million

06-10-16-20-23

(six, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)

  Comments  