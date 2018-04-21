Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 11:18 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-26-36-40-41

(eight, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $106,000

10-12-16-25-46, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-six; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.61 million

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

40-50-54-62-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(forty, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

01-05-14-30-32

(one, five, fourteen, thirty, thirty-two)

  Comments  