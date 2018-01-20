Lottery

ID Lottery

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:11 PM

BOISE, Idaho

These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-03-17-24-28

(one, three, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

15-23-40-43-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(fifteen, twenty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $18.65 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

9-9-9

(nine, nine, nine)

0-2-8

(zero, two, eight)

26-28-47-49-58, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 4

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

05-06-08-21-23

(five, six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The United States of Powerball

    If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP 0:45

Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP
What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

View More Video