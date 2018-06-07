Do you know how to drive through a traffic circle?

The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
Jim Donaldson
Broadway Bridge reopens on schedule

Traffic & Transportation

The new and improved Broadway Bridge opened Friday Sept. 9, 2016 a day before Boise State's home opener football game. The $20-million project widened traffic to three lanes in both directions, better lighting and 10-foot sidewalks on either side