Traffic & Transportation

Nampa power outage affected more than 1,000 homes, morning commute

Statesman Staff

September 12, 2017 6:46 AM

A one-vehicle crash near Middleton Road and Smith Avenue in Nampa early Tuesday morning knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes, according to Nampa police.

By 9 a.m., power had been restored, according to Idaho Power’s outage map.

North- and southbound lanes of Middleton Road are closed between West Kipling Way and Smith Avenue.

About 1:30 a.m., a truck driven by a Nampa man left the road, broke a power pole and struck a second, according to Nampa police. The man was not injured and was cited for inattentive driving.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details as we confirm them.

