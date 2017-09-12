Nampa power outage affected more than 1,000 homes, morning commute

A one-vehicle crash near Middleton Road and Smith Avenue in Nampa early Tuesday morning knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes, according to Nampa police.
By 9 a.m., power had been restored, according to Idaho Power’s outage map.
North- and southbound lanes of Middleton Road are closed between West Kipling Way and Smith Avenue.
About 1:30 a.m., a truck driven by a Nampa man left the road, broke a power pole and struck a second, according to Nampa police. The man was not injured and was cited for inattentive driving.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details as we confirm them.
