Want to streamline your travel? Boise Airport offering Precheck enrollment this week

If you’re among the many who find the security lines at airports stressful and time-consuming, you may want to get down to the Boise Airport this week for a chance to make the experience a bit easier.

From Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, the Boise Airport will host an enrollment center for anyone who wants to sign up for the Transportation Security Administration’s Precheck program. The program allows passengers to navigate security through an exclusive line, and those passengers can also avoid removing their belts and shoes, keep laptops and liquids inside luggage and bypass the bag and body scans in the regular security line.

Of course, those accoutrements come with a cost. It’s $85 to apply for the program, and Precheck hopefuls must visit an application center (like the pop-up one setting up shop in BOI this week) to be fingerprinted and provide documentation.

So what should Treasure Valley residents bring with them if they plan on stopping by the enrollment center? A valid passport or government ID, along with a birth certificate.

