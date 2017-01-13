Interstate 84: latest on which ramps are open as road work continues

Idaho Transportation Department crews have opened some on and off ramps on westbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell and continue to make repairs to the damaged roadway.
Here is the current list of openings and closures:
Exit 36, Franklin: on/off ramps now open
Exit 35, Northside Boulevard: on/off ramps now open
Exit 33a, Midland Boulevard: off ramp now open
Exit 33b, Karcher Mall: off ramp closed
Exit 33 Midland Blvd: on ramp closed
The right-hand lane is still closed to traffic, and a 45-mph speed limit is in effect.
If weather stays relatively warm and free of precipitation, crews hope to finish by Sunday, Jan. 15, and re-open both lanes to travelers.
Four contractors are making repairs on this stretch of road. They are working as long as weather and temperature allows. Crews are currently scheduled to work 12-hour shifts through the weekend. These patches are temporary fixes. ITD is planning future extensive repairs of this stretch of road. They could begin as early as the summer of 2017.
