Car crashes on Connector overpass

Boise's Broadway Bridge officially reopened Friday. The ceremony was timed to follow last-minute finishes on the bridge and ended with dignitaries pulling barriers and opening the project up to traffic. By 1 p.m., the bridge will be fully open with three lanes in each direction across the structure; bicycle lanes on each side of the bridge; 10-foot wide sidewalks on each side of the bridge; north and south Greenbelt paths; all lanes of University Drive, Myrtle and Front Streets.