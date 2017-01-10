Car crashes on Connector overpass

The new and improved Broadway Bridge opened Friday Sept. 9, 2016 a day before Boise State's home opener football game. The $20-million project widened traffic to three lanes in both directions, better lighting and 10-foot sidewalks on either side and improved greenbelt corridors on both sides of the Boise River.
Emergency crews start to cleanup the debris left by a pickup truck that veered off Bogus Basin Road and rolled over 100 feet before stopping Thursday Aug. 18, 2016 in Boise. Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Boise.
Tow truck operators pull the wreckage of a Subaru Forester onto a flatbed truck Jan. 9, 2014, hours after a 44-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84, just west of Ten Mile Road in Meridian. The driver of the Forester survived.
A log truck swept up an SUV and dragged it through a series of crashes near Meridian in January 2014. In all, 44 vehicles were involved. At least 7 seven other drivers were cited in the days after the crashes, for speeding, following too closely and other issues.
Crews have completed the foundation of the new Broadway Bridge and are building the deck. Construction of the bridge and road improvements to Broadway Avenue will continue through the summer. This video from the Idaho Transportation Department explains the effects construction will have on traffic, the Greenbelt and river floating.