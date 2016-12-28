Traffic backed up on eastbound I-84 after semi crash near Nampa

Eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked on Wednesday morning after a semi-involved crash near Nampa’s Garrity exit, according to Idaho State Police and a tweet from Nampa Police Department.
I-84 eastbound, just east of MP 38 (Garrity). All lanes blocked due to crash. Avoid the area if possible/expect delays until it is cleared. pic.twitter.com/vVSU3eetgq— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) December 28, 2016
The crash was called in around 9:40 a.m., according to ISP. Around 10:30 a.m., NPD tweeted that eastbound lanes were opening back up, though only three lanes were in operation and could lead to traffic delays. Exits 36 and 38 in Nampa remained open, the tweet said.
ISP confirmed that a semi truck was involved in the crash, though it’s not clear whether any other vehicles were also involved or whether any injuries had occurred. Nampa police said the jam-up occurred just east of milepost 38 on the interstate.
