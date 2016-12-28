Traffic & Transportation

December 28, 2016 10:18 AM

Traffic backed up on eastbound I-84 after semi crash near Nampa

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked on Wednesday morning after a semi-involved crash near Nampa’s Garrity exit, according to Idaho State Police and a tweet from Nampa Police Department.

The crash was called in around 9:40 a.m., according to ISP. Around 10:30 a.m., NPD tweeted that eastbound lanes were opening back up, though only three lanes were in operation and could lead to traffic delays. Exits 36 and 38 in Nampa remained open, the tweet said.

ISP confirmed that a semi truck was involved in the crash, though it’s not clear whether any other vehicles were also involved or whether any injuries had occurred. Nampa police said the jam-up occurred just east of milepost 38 on the interstate.

