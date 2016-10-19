Canadian cyclist uses his noodle for bike safety

Like a lot of cyclists, Warren Huska’s daily commute was a gauntlet of dangerous vehicles and angry motorists. That is, until he employed an unlikely tool to remind Toronto drivers to keep their distance.
Huska strapped a pool noodle to his bike’s frame a year ago (when Toronto enacted one-meter passing laws), and he told the Toronto Star his 20-mile round-trip commute has become significantly more safe. He said he’s even had drivers praise him on the ingenuity of the noodle.
“The edge of the noodle (helps them) gauge space instead of them trying to judge where my elbow was,” Huska told the Star.
Concerned about bike safety in Boise? You may be able to follow Huska’s lead. In 2010, a safety task force enacted a 3-foot buffer law in Boise.
Comments