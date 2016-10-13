Take a look inside the new Main Street Station

The public got to look around at Valley Regional Transit's new Main Street Station, a bus hub that will go into service Oct. 24. Main Street Station will have eight bays for ValleyRide buses. Additional bus space will be available on Main Street between 9th Street and the station’s exit ramp. The station will have a customer service office, restrooms, a bike storage area for monthly rental with a repair station and a Boise Police satellite office, along with new public art.
“It’s incredible,” said Tiffany Scudder, who served on the planning committee for the hub. Scudder now lives in Sun Valley and drove down to see how the project turned out. “Having watched it slowly from the foundation infrastructure and looking through the fence as they were digging the dirt out to watching from the parking garage as they were pulling the beams out — it’s really neat to see the final product.”
Two more informal drop-in events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. Main Street Station is at 777 W. Main St., Suite 170, below the Clearwater Analytics building.
“As the city of Boise grows — and as rural areas are growing, too — public transportation becomes more important,” Scudder said
Some ValleyRide service changes will go into effect on Oct. 24 as well. For complete information, go to ValleyRide.org.
Comments