Lawmaker defends shelving oil & gas critics’ comments on proposed regulations

House Resources and Conservation Chairman Marc Gibbs didn’t share letters sent to the committee by oil and gas activists, supporting legislation they say would protect landowners.
Members of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability, a group that has been critical of Idaho’s 7-year-old oil and gas industry, sent dozens of letter in support of Republican Rep. Judy Boyle’s bill that requires more transparency and encourages competition in the industry. Gibbs, that group claims, held those letters up but provided his committee with letters written in opposition.
CAIA is “outraged by this elected official’s clear abuse of his chairmanship through obstructing critical information, in what strongly suggests a show of favoritism toward one company over the rights of Idaho citizens,” said Shelly Brock, a CAIA board member.
Gibbs, R-Grace, said he held the letters because they were written in support of Boyle’s first version of the bill, HB 232. He also held that particular bill in his desk and it is no longer before the committee. Boyle introduced a new version last week, HB 301, which will get a hearing Monday afternoon.
Gibbs said people can come to the meeting and testify.
Brock said the CAIA letters were first emailed March 7. When committee members reported they had not received them, a CAIA member hand-delivered 20 packets of hard copies March 9.
On March 17, Gibb’s secretary wrote the group to say letters had been tucked in a drawer.
“It’s a different bill (now),” Gibbs said.
The only letter Gibbs intends to share with the committee is one from CPC Mineral, the only oil and gas company drilling in Eastern Idaho. A company representative will not be able to attend Monday’s hearing.
“Our charge as a committee is to foster oil and gas exploration for all citizens of Idaho,” Gibbs said. “This statute should be for all of the citizens of Idaho and not one geological area.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, had described the legislation as a “District 9 bill,” since it has the support of the Southwestern Idaho district’s delegation including Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. All eight producing wells in the state owned by Houston-based Alta Mesa are in Payette County and that district.
Brock, of Eagle, said her group represents people far beyond Payette County.
“For these documents to be blocked without our knowledge is the worst kind of deception and we question the legality of that action,” Brock said, “as well as the level of integrity and accountability demonstrated by any elected official capable of doing such a thing.”
