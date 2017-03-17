Idaho oil patch lawmakers’ bill to make new industry transparent goes to hearing

A new version of a bill aimed at protecting royalty owners, providing transparency and encouraging competition in the state's nascent oil industry gets a hearing in a House committee Monday.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee will hold a hearing Monday on the bill reworked by author Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, after talks between oil and gas companies, landowners and state officials.
Boyle said she made many changes to try to meet the concerns of the only company producing oil and gas in the state, Houston-based Alta Mesa. But the company had no comment Friday on what it thought of the bill.
A major criticism it made was putting the governor on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which was changed. The new commission would include three petroleum industry experts, the Department of Lands director and a county commissioner from an oil producing county, under the bill
“We made many changes while protecting property rights, the state endowment and the taxpayer,” Boyle said. “We will not concede on those vital points.”
Boyle and her District 9 colleagues, Rep. Ryan Kerby of New Plymouth and Sen. Abby Lee of Fruitland pressed for the legislation after complaints from property owners and suspicions that the only company producing gas and oil in the state was not paying its fair share.
The bill opens up to public review records that had been closed to the public and even the state for six months to a year. To help competitors, it also requires the Idaho Department of Lands to post the records on its website and release them without requiring a public records request.
The new bill also allows operators to use either default spacing of gas wells of one in 640 acres or one in 160 acres. The default spacing can be changed and shaped to ensure that gas reservoirs are developed to best conserve the resource and ensure that the mineral rights holders are properly compensated. Alta Mesa wanted to keep the current 640 acre spacing.
The bill would still require the operator to show that it has 67 percent of the royalty owner property in a spacing unit supporting its application to force all owners in the pool to allow drilling. But after a period of time the requirement could drop to 55 percent but the operator would have to give the people who lose their rights the same terms the state uses in its leases.
Even though Alta Mesa had no official comment on the bill, it shared a letter from the Western Energy Alliance, a trade association representing 300 companies across 12 states, to House Resource Chairman Rep. Marc Gibbs, Grace, opposing the bill.
“Its interference with contract terms and negotiations between mineral owners and lessees, and operators and midstream companies is not just contrary to fundamentals of American jurisprudence, but also basic free market principles,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the group.
Boise Attorney Mike Roe, a landowner in Payette County who has represented other landowners negotiating leases with Alta Mesa called Sqamma;s assertion “absurd.”
“What this legislation does is level the playing field between three parties, the operators, the royalty owners and the state,” Roe said.
Roe said the legislation doesn’t change any existing contracts but it pulls the curtain away so royalty owners don’t get bad deals.
The new bill retains the setbacks of oil and gas infrastructure at 300 feet for water wells and occupied structures and increases the surface bond from $5,000 to $6,000.
The new bill allows an operator to keep the records from a well confidential for up to 180 days but still must share the information with the state. All production reports, well data, logs and metering information would be made public without a public records request. It would set limits on what an operator can keep confidential as a trade secret.
The challenge for Boyle, Kirby and Lee is the session is nearly over. If approved Monday it could go to the House floor quickly. But it would still have to go through the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, whose chairman was skeptical of the first version.
Getting the bill passed this year will be critical to attracting new companies to compete with Alta Mesa, which she said is critical.
“This is not a perfect bill,” Lee said. “But its real step forward.”
Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker
Comments