Idaho bill would give state sweeping power to protect oil and gas property owners

A comprehensive bill that would give the state sweeping powers to protect oil and gas property owners, open the state up to competition and provide transparency was introduced Wednesday in a House committee.
Republican Rep. Judy Boyle introduced the 46-page bill that came after complaints from property owners and suspicions that the only producing company was not paying its fair share. The bill was introduced in the House Health and Welfare Committee.
“This is a complete rewrite of the oil and gas code,” Boyle said.
The bill opens up to public review records that had previously been closed to the public and even the state for six months to a year. To help competitors, it also requires the Idaho Department of Lands to post the records on its web page and release them without requiring a public records request.
The bill changes the makeup of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to include the governor; the director of the Department of Lands; a county commissioner from an oil-producing county; and two oil and gas experts.
The bill would let the commission stop an operator from pumping oil and gas from a well if the company violates law, and even would let the state set the price, based on published rates, if it questions the rate that operators are paying in royalty and taxes.
The bill also changes default spacing of gas wells, from one in 640 acres to one in 160 acres. The default spacing can be changed and shaped to ensure that gas reservoirs are developed to best conserve the gas and oil resource and ensure the mineral right holders are properly compensated.
The bill would requires the operator to show it has 67 percent of the royalty owners in a spacing unit supporting its application to force all owners in the pool to allow drilling, instead of the current 55 percent. That would set the bar higher for what is known as “forced pooling,” which critics says takes away reluctant owners’ property rights.
Forced pooling and the payments to property right owners have been controversial in Fruitland. An appeal of one forced-pooling decision by the agency there was denied after a hearing Wednesday.
Boyle said the bill is based on a report assessing Idaho oil and gas regulations done by officials of other oil and gas states, including Utah. She said she also worked closely with Gov. Butch Otter, Department of Lands Director Tom Schultz, other lawmakers and landowners.
New Plymouth Republican Rep. Ryan Kerby called it “a District 9 bill,” referring to the legislative district he shares with Boyle and Fruitland Republican Sen. Abby Lee. Lee said the bill incorporates some of the reforms she has in her Senate bill “and then further expands protections for surface owner and mineral owner protections.”
Schultz said his board has not voted on the bill, but he does not oppose it at this time.
Boyle said she also took suggestions from Alta Mesa Idaho, the only company producing gas and oil in the state. John Foster, a lobbyist for the company, said he had not seen the bill this morning and could not comment.
Alta Mesa CEO Hal Chappelle is scheduled to meet with Otter and lawmakers Thursday.
Other changes proposed in the bill:
▪ The commission could stop an operator from pumping oil and gas from a well if the operator violates law.
▪ Extensive regulations for metering, which is measuring the amount and kind of resources coming from a well.
▪ Directs the Department of Lands to inspect and report all active well sites, and also report volumes of materials leaving all facilities from well head through processing plants.
▪ Operators must file monthly reports with the Department of Lands on production, sales and transfers. The Department of Lands and the Idaho Tax Commission would be allowed to share data, but must keep confidential information private.
▪ The Department of Lands also can share information with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Water Resources and the Idaho Geological Survey.
▪ Directs the Department of Lands to make public all production reports, well data, logs and metering information, without requiring a public records request. It would set limits on what an operator can protect as a trade secret, including the names of royalty owners in a unit it is seeking to force pool.
▪ To ensure that the state, royalty owners and working interest owners are getting their fair rate, the oil and gas commission would have the power to set the rate based on regional and other published rates if it determines it’s necessary.
▪ Boosts county payments for impacts from 28 percent to 44 percent of funds from a state expense fund.
▪ Requires specific reporting to royalty owners monthly of production and sales.
▪ Increases protections for surface owners where drilling occurs.
Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker
