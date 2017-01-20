As Obama administration ends, final Gateway West routes approved

As he walked out of the door for the last time Thursday, Bureau of Land Management Director Neil Kornze signed a Record of Decision authorizing the two final routes for the Gateway West transmission line project that would run from central Wyoming to near Melba.
The two routes avoid private land and minimize impacts to sage-grouse habitat and the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. But the proposed routes were opposed by the Owyhee County Commission, Idaho, Idaho Power, and Idaho environmental groups who preferred routes largely following existing lines across the conservation area.
The route chosen places the two lines next to each other and crosses the Birds of Prey area in just two short spots. Instead, it runs along the Owyhee Front on other federal land, including areas that are arguably far more scenic than much of the cheatgrass-covered, burned-over national conservation area that already has transmission lines running through it.
The project would link wind plants spread from Glenwood, Wyo., west 1,000 miles to Melba, where eventually the line is expected to link to customers all the way west to the Pacific. When built it could deliver up to 1,500 megawatts of transmission capacity in southern Wyoming and southern Idaho – enough to power 975,000 homes.
“Gateway West has been an Administration priority project to transform our electric power grid and spur development of renewable energy,” said Kornze.
The decision grants right of ways to Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power to build and operate 321 miles of 500-kilovolt transmission lines on BLM-managed public lands in Gooding, Elmore, Owyhee, Cassia, and Twin Falls counties in Idaho.
The lines will cross 17.6 miles of public land in the Birds of Prey — 8.8 miles per line, separated by 250 feet in a 500-foot-wide right of way. It avoids all priority habitat management areas for sage grouse.
For the administration, a major part of the decision is that it would implement a new mitigation policy put in place under the Obama administration. Compensatory mitigation is required for impacts to the Birds of Prey resources.
Under the policy mitigation must result in "enhancement" of those resources. That means effects on sage-grouse habitat must result in a net conservation gain for the species. Required measures to mitigate effects to other important, scarce, or sensitive resources, such as the Oregon-California National Historic Trail, visual resources, and habitat for migratory birds will result in a minimum of no net loss or a net benefit, depending on the circumstances.
Because Kornze, not a higher Interior official signed the decision it can be appealed to the Interior Board of Land Appeals instead of federal court. The appeal must come in 30 days.
But the project still has a lot of barriers. Idaho law gives Owyhee County veto power over the line siting. Already, Power and Cassia counties have balked at the routes that run through their counties.
Finally, at the end of the process, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission will determine if ratepayers will shoulder the burden of paying for the transmission line construction. The Gateway project may be approved, with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on studies and plans, but never get built.
