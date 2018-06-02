Alive After Five offers music, beer and a place to give back

We finally have something to look forward to on Wednesdays since the season finale of "Survivor."
The much-loved Alive After Five kicks off Wednesday, June 6, with music by LED.
Fans not only have a space to unwind after work with tunes and cold drinks, but the summer concert series provides an opportunity to donate to local organizations through the Tips for Charity program.
Each month a different nonprofit will benefit from all beverage tips collected.
So as you fumble around in your pockets to pay for that tasty brew, grab a little extra and show the tip jar and your community some love.
This month, tips benefit the Women's and Children's Alliance, which provides services to women, men and their children healing from domestic abuse and sexual assault. Volunteers from WCA will be staffing the beverage booths in June.
In July, the beneficiary will be CATCH, whose mission it is to end homelessness for families by inspiring stable housing, financial independence and resilience.
In August, it will be the Boise Fire Local 149 Burnout Fund, which provides immediate informational and financial assistance to families and individuals affected by fire and other disasters in Boise.
Alive After Five runs for 13 weeks, transforming the Grove Plaza every Wednesday through Aug. 29 into a bustling affair enjoyed by all ages. Music starts around 5 p.m. and usually wraps up by 8 p.m.
Go to downtownboise.org for a lineup of artists.
Fork and Àlavita double their donation to local nonprofits
Fork and Àlavita restaurants have increased their charitable donation from $5,000 to $10,000 to benefit Idaho nonprofits Metro Meals on Wheels ($5,000), Autism Society Treasure Valley ($2,500), and Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living ($2,500).
Back in April, Fork and ÀLAVITA requested nominations from the community for deserving Treasure Valley nonprofits to receive a donation from their Corkage for Community Fund.
Staff from both restaurants then gathered to review and vote on the winning nonprofit.
Owners and founders of Fork and Alavita, Cameron and Amanda Lumsden, explain: "At Fork and ÀLAVITA, we truly believe in our mission of remaining 'Loyal to Local,' as we are extremely passionate about the Boise community — especially the nonprofits. We are honored about the opportunity to double our charitable donation this year to three Idaho nonprofits whose missions we support to better our community."
Corkage for Community is another way Fork and Alavita give back to the Treasure Valley community. Guests at the restaurants can bring in their own wine and are charged a $10 corkage fee. A full 100 percent of the corkage proceeds benefit the community by serving not-for-profit organizations.
