Take your taste buds on a journey and support home-bound seniors at Culinary Walkabout

Walkabout anyone?
No, not the spontaneous journey with legendary crocodile hunter Mick Dundee. (No shame — my love for 1980s movies runs deep.)
The walkabout I'm talkin' 'bout is geared toward foodies.
It's the Culinary Walkabout, which is coming up Wednesday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St. in Boise.
Bring your appetite because ACF/Idaho Chefs de Cuisine and 20 local chefs are planning to dazzle the crowd with culinary delights ranging from starters to desserts.
Participating restaurants this year include but are not limited to Brown Shuga Soul Food, Reel Foods, Wylder, Goody's, Kanack Attack, 7th Course Catering, Zee's Rooftop Cafe and The Terraces of Boise.
It's a fairly casual format where each restaurant has a booth or station, and attendees visit the stations of their choice when and as often as they'd like.
So wander, mingle and graze to your heart's content.
In addition to an evening noted for delicious creations, attractions will include silent and live auctions, music by Boise Straight Ahead Jazz Big Band, and People's Choice awards for favorite food item and beverage, and best decorated booth.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Metro Meals on Wheels, which not only provides seniors with nutritious home-delivered meals but also the human connection they need to help them live independently.
"We are delivering and serving 100 more meals a day than this time last year, so the Culinary Walkabout is critical for us to be able to provide nutritious food and independence to more seniors,” said Grant Jones, director of Metro Meals on Wheels.
Tickets are $50 per person and $500 for tables of 10. Purchase them at metromealsonwheels.net/culinary-walkabout or contact Grant Jones at 208-321-0030 or gjones@metromealsonwheels.net.
Comments