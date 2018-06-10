Support wounded veterans at cornhole competition at Sockeye Brewing

Come out and watch people who are pretty proud of their beanbag tossin' skills.
The Cornhole Showdown and Festival is Saturday, June 16, at Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise.
Team check-in opens at noon, with a preliminary "Last Man Standing" round at 1:30 p.m. and the tournament's first toss to follow shortly after.
There will be 64 two-person teams competing, with prizes for first and second place.
The tournament is a benefit for the Wyakin Foundation, a Boise-based nonprofit that helps connect wounded and injured veterans to their futures through education, development and guidance.
In the tournament's second year, Wyakin has teamed up with the experts at Cornhole Idaho to ensure its smooth operation.
"We organized this event to make sure everyone has a great time — from novice players to advanced competitors — all in the name of benefiting those who served and sacrificed," said Travis Fullmer, co-founder of Cornhole Idaho, an organization that volunteers to run local charity competitions.
Don't hesitate to grab some lunch inside the restaurant and wet your whistle with a Sockeye brew.
A portion of beer sales will benefit Wyakin.
Go to wyakin.org for more information.
Celebrate Flag Day with food and fun
Get on down to the Nampa Recreation Center for Food Trucks on Flag Day on Thursday, June 14.
From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the REC's backyard at 131 Constitution Way will host carnival-style games and activities, entertainment, vendor booths and, of course, food trucks.
Proceeds benefit the Nampa Recreation Center Scholarship Program.
Call 208-468-5858 or go to namparecreation.org for more information.
