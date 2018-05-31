Fore! Heads up on charity golf tournaments across the Valley

Have you been itchin' to get out on the green and swing the ol' golf club? Or perhaps, maybe just putter around in the cart.
Whatever the case, a couple of opportunities are coming up to hone your craft. And bonus, these golf outings double as fundraisers. Noice!
So bust out your favorite polo and make a date.
▪ Happy Jack Cats Scramble Golf Tournament is Saturday, June 9, at Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4720 N. 36th St., Boise, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
It will support Happy Jack Cats, a foster-based, no-kill, feline rescue and adoption group that promotes spay and neuter, vaccinations, and education on animal issues.
Entry fee is $100 per player; $400 per four-man team. Register at happyjackcatsgolf.maxgiving.com.
▪ The Zach Madison Memorial Golf Tournament is Friday, June 15, at Falcon Crest Golf Course, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Hosted by the Allegis Foundation, the event is held in honor of the son of Roger Madison, an Allegis Partner. The proceeds from the event will go to local youth sports programs, scholarships and facilities..
Entry fee is $80 per player; $300 per four-man team. Register at allegisfp.com/upcoming-events/2018-golf-tournament.
▪ The Longest Day of Golf is Sunday, June 24, at Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Tee times begin at 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. (with start at the top of each hour). Teams are made up of four players.
Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho.
Entry fee is $60 per player. Call 208-495-4530 or go to Facebook.
Comments