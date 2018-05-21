Help change a child's life at Make-A-Wish Idaho's Walk for Wishes

It's time to bust out your sneakers and help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical medical conditions.
The 4th annual Walk for Wishes is Friday, June 1, at Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., with the one-mile walk at 6 p.m.
Walk for Wishes not only raises funds for future wishes, but also celebrates the wishes that have already been granted.
The average cost of a wish is $6,500; however, the impact of giving a child that moment to be a child and live a dream — priceless.
Every child deserves the freedom to dream, laugh, play and take that much-needed break from the routine of doctors, hospitals and treatment.
There is no registration fee for this event. However, each walker is encouraged to raise $100 for Idaho wish kids.
Each participant who raises $100 or more will receive a commemorative Walk for Wishes T-shirt.
To register, go to site.wish.org/WFWBoise2018.
This year's walk will be held in conjunction with Music on the Water, a music festival at Esther Simplot Park on Friday-Saturday, June 1-2.
Families can enjoy a variety of local talent, food and fun, with all profits also going directly to Make-A-Wish Idaho.
For more information, go to musiconthewater.com.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County offer free meals to youth through summer months
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County is participating in the Summer Food Services Program (SFSP), which ensures that low-income children receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Since hunger does not take a summer vacation, SFSP helps to fill those tummies when the School Lunch Program (SLP) is not available.
Meals will be provided Monday-Friday (closed July 4) to all children, ages 1-18, without charge at six separate locations across the Treasure Valley:
▪ June 4-Aug. 10: Moseley Center, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
▪ June 4-Aug. 10: Riverfront Park, 508 E. 42nd St., Garden City, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
▪ June 4-Aug. 10: Meridian Boys & Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
▪ June 4-Aug. 10: Meridian Elementary School playground, 1035 W. 1st St., from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
▪ June 4-Aug. 3: Heritage Community Charter School, 1803 E. Ustick Road, Caldwell, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
▪ June 7-Aug. 10: Nampa Boys & Girls Club, 316 Stampede Drive, from noon to 4:30 p.m.
The Idaho Foodbank is also a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program with Picnic in the Park.
For a list of serving times and locations, go to idahofoodbank.org/programs/picnic-in-the-park.
Annual award honors those making a difference in their community
AARP Idaho recognizes an outstanding individual each year with the Andrus Award for Community Service.
The purpose of the award is to honor outstanding Idahoans 50 or older who are making a powerful difference in their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP's mission, vision and commitment to volunteer service — and who inspire others to volunteer.
AARP could not achieve its mission to improve aging in the Gem State without these volunteers who suit up every day to improve health care, fight fraud, aid family caregivers, enhance families' retirement security, help seniors save money on taxes, improve driver safety, offer free tax assistance and so much more.
Nominations for this year's award will be accepted through Friday, June 1, at the AARP Idaho office, 250 S. 5th St., Suite 800, Boise. Nomination forms are available by email at aarpid@aarp.org, online at aarp.org/AndrusAward, or by calling 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).
Comments