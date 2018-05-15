Aspen Dental gives veterans something to smile about

Saturday, June 9, will bring happy mouths to many veterans.
It is Aspen Dental's Day of Service, when nearly 500 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free dental care for local veterans.
And the Treasure Valley is in luck because the location in Nampa at 16375 N. Merchant Way is taking part.
The fifth annual event is part of Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative launched in 2014 that delivers free dental care and oral health education to people in need across the United States.
Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, and are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.
Aspen Dental is working to close this gap.
During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental dentists and teams treat the most urgent needs of each veteran to ensure they are relieved of any dental pain, including anything from fillings and extractions to basic denture repairs. Routine cleanings and exams are also provided.
To schedule an appointment at a participating office, call 844-277-3646. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Healthy skin check
The sun is out, so naturally more skin is out
The days for shorts and tank tops, lots of sunscreen and outdoor fun are here. But first, let's make sure your skin is good to go.
Family practice doctors at Saltzer Medical Group in Nampa will be offering a free skin check on Thursday, May 24, at 215 E. Hawaii Ave. between 9 and 11 a.m.
People are invited to bring their families out for a free breakfast that morning.
Each person that has a skin concern will be seen by one of the physicians from Saltzer.
Should the physician see an possibility of skin cancer, the individual will be asked to follow up with his or her doctor.
For questions, call 208-463-3000.
