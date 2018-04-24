House need a fresh coat of paint? Brush-Up Nampa is seeking participants

Brush-Up Nampa isn’t going down until June 9, but some important dates are coming up.
The annual event, which organizes volunteer teams to paint homes of Nampa senior citizens and disabled residents, requires a lot of participation, so here’s a few ways to get involved.
First, submit an application to have your home painted before Monday, May 7. Homeowners must:
▪ Be at least 60 years old or disabled.
▪ Own and live in the home to be painted.
▪ Be unable to afford painting costs (must provide income documentation).
▪ Have a home on a permanent foundation within Nampa city limits and in compliance with city codes.
Applicants will be notified about whether or not their home was chosen no later than Friday, May 25.
Second, this event couldn’t exist without the help, so round up some friends, family or co-workers to form a volunteer team before Friday, May 18. Do you consider yourself a painting pro? Awesome! But just note that professional experience is not required.
Third, donate and sponsor. Brush-Up Nampa is made possible by generous local paint suppliers, local business sponsorships and individual donations.
Paint and supplies are provided through the program by community sponsors, which is what makes this event free for both teams and homeowners.
To become a sponsor, request an application or obtain more information, call 208-468-5407 or email community@cityofnampa.us. Applications are also available to download at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.
Brush-Up Nampa is more than just paint; participation restores pride in ownership, increases property values and boosts the morale of the recipients.
