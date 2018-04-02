Run As One celebrates the networks that empower, unite and enrich the lives of veterans

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, is partnering with Team Red, White and Blue, and The Mission Continues to present Run As One at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
Held in honor of Marine veteran Clay Hunt, Run As One is a unique engagement opportunity to connect with veterans while establishing meaningful relationships within the community.
Clay Hunt, a founding member of Team Rubicon and a Mission Continues fellow, as well as an active member of numerous other veteran organizations, lost his battle with PTSD and depression in March 2011. But his fight was a reminder that stronger bonds must be forged between veterans and civilians.
Proceeds from the 7th annual 5k event will be evenly distributed between the three host organizations:
▪ Team Rubicon offers veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves.
▪ The Mission Continues empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact.
▪ Team Red, White and Blue enriches the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.
Registration is $20, which includes a T-shirt, or free without. All attendees will be given the opportunity to fundraise.
To register or donate, go to donate.teamrwb.org/team/155938.
If I had one thing to say to my fellow veterans, it would be this: continue to serve, even though we have taken off our uniforms.
Clay Hunt, USMC
ITLA Street Law Clinic celebrates fifth year of service
The Idaho Trial Lawyers Association Street Law Clinic celebrated its fifth year of service last month.
The ITLA Street Law Clinic provides free on-the-spot legal advice to walk-in clients and operates on the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Boise Public Library from 4 to 6 p.m.
April’s clinics are April 9 and 23 at the main branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
ITLA works in partnership with volunteer attorneys, Idaho Volunteer Lawyer Program, Concordia University School of Law, University of Idaho College of Law, and the Boise Public Library in the effort to help people navigate the sometimes daunting legal process.
The clinics are staffed by law student volunteers from Concordia University School of Law and University of Idaho College of Law, as well as volunteer supervising attorneys.
Those interested in services provided by the ITLA Street Law Clinic can call the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association at 208-345-1890 or visit itla.org.
