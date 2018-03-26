Be one with the Force at Campaign Against Cancer

Step aside Magic and Pokemon, there’s a new tournament in the gaming scene.
X-Wing Miniatures, a game developed by Fantasy Flight Games, is a two-player, table top dog fight between starships from the Star Wars Universe, where the winner is determined by who has done the most damage to his/her opponent’s ships after an hour and 15 minutes.
Personally, everything having anything to do with “Star Wars” is pretty awesome. But what makes this game especially cool is that it’s the foundation for a nation-wide event that raises money for cancer research or treatment.
Campaign Against Cancer (CAC) is an X-Wing Miniatures tournament held simultaneously all over the United States and run by Twin Suns Charities, a nonprofit with the goal of bringing the gaming community together to raise money for charitable causes through gaming tournaments.
The first CAC was held in 2014 in South Bend, Indiana. And it didn’t take long for the concept to gain popularity.
This year’s event includes a record 25 cities across 22 states, as well as it’s first international location in New South Wales, Australia.
Idaho’s match will be held Saturday, April 7, at ABU Games, 7211 W. Colonial St., Boise. Registration opens at 10 a.m.
All funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn, which provides research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Tickets are $15, with an option for additional donations. Go to twinsunscharities.org/store and click ‘Event Tickets’ to purchase.
The Campaign Against Cancer has built itself on the back of the great community of X-Wing Miniatures players and “Star Wars” fans that already existed. We simply help to provide some organization and a means for this community to reach out and raise money for charitable organizations that need it.
Chad Hoefle, president, Twin Suns Charities, Inc.
Idaho Suicide Hotline needs volunteer Crisis Responders
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, by Jannus, is seeking volunteer Crisis Responders for 4 to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight shifts.
Higher crisis call and text volumes means ISPH has a need for more trained volunteers to staff the lines. 2017 crisis contact volume surpassed 2016 by 60 percent, with more calls coming in later in the day.
The ISPH team trains volunteers — laypersons or professionals — in the greater Boise area age 18 or older to become crisis response workers.
The next training class begins Tuesday, April 3, and completes Saturday, April 28, with the option to complete the required 2 day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop on Saturday-Sunday, April 7-8.
Tours and shadowing shifts for prospective volunteers are ongoing throughout March.
Crisis Responders receive 50 hours of training and apprenticeship; including 14.5 CEUs, and commit to one 4 1/2-hour hotline shift per week for one year.
Every shift is supervised by experienced staff in a comfortable and supportive environment.
To learn more, call Alex McNish at 208-258-6992, amcnish@jannus.org; or Sharon Lightning at 208-813-3070, slightning@jannus.org. Or go to idahosuicideprevention.org to apply.
