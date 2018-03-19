Build something cool out of food for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

Leading up to the summer months, giving tends to get a bit leaner; however the food is just as essential to serve homeless guests in Boise and Nampa.
Cue the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
The nonprofit organization is holding its 7th annual March to End Hunger Food Drive Campaign and Can Castle Contest.
This is an opportunity for businesses, churches, groups or families to collect cans of food and other non-perishables to help feed less fortunate men, women and children in our community.
Food will be collected until Saturday, March 31.
If you would only like to collect food, that is wonderful. However, if you have a competitive/creative streak in you, perhaps the Can Castle contest would be of interest.
Participating organizations use the food items they collect to build a Can Castle creation, snap a pic and submit the photo by midnight on Saturday, March 31.
The creation does not have to be a castle so let your imagination run free.
Voting will take place on Facebook between April 2 and 4 and a Golden Can Trophy will be awarded to the winner.
Call Kelsey Verbanac, events coordinator, at 208-343-2389 for delivery of a collection barrel and Can Castle information pack.
Founded in 1958, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) operates three facilities in Boise and three in Nampa that, together, serve over 1,000 meals a day, provide over 400 shelter beds each night and change hundreds of lives through programs specializing in life skills, addiction treatment, employment and housing.
Plan to attend SNIP’s ‘saucy’ evening
Camp Bow Wow presents the 10th annual “Spay”ghetti No Balls fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 25, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Enjoy music by Blaze & Kelly, silent auction and a no-host bar, followed by an upscale spaghetti buffet (with and without meatballs).
KTVB’s Larry Gebert emcees during the famous dessert dash and will be the auctioneer for the live auction.
Proceeds benefit SNIP’s new low-cost spay/neuter clinic at 1785 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian.
Tickets are $50 each and $450 for a table of 10.
Call 208-968-1338 or go to snipidaho.org for more information.
