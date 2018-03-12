March for Meals not only provides food but welcomed visits for seniors

Be a part of a large community effort that spotlights senior food insecurity and the efforts to solve it at March for Meals on Saturday, March 17.
The 4th annual event is a short walk through Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
The march departs from the amphitheater at 10:30 a.m., and signups start at 10 a.m.
There is no entry fee, but Food Services of America will donate $5 to Metro Meals on Wheels for each marcher.
According to Meals on Wheels America, in Idaho, 37,120 seniors are struggling with hunger and 75,134 live alone.
Metro Meals on Wheels not only delivers and serves over 900 hot, nutritious meals each weekday to seniors throughout Ada County (plus more than 700 frozen meals each weekend), but the visits keep seniors from feeling so isolated.
Participants are encouraged to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day, and the crowd will make the call on best child, adult and team costumes.
For more information, go to metromealsonwheels.net/events or call 208-321-0030.
The food is critical to the seniors, but Meals on Wheels is much more than a meal to them. The program also helps seniors feel safer and more secure, healthier, and remain independent in their own homes.
Grant Jones, director of Metro Meals on Wheels
Free Community Health Screening
No insurance? No access to healthcare? No worries!
The Community Health Screening program provides free comprehensive healthcare screenings and connects participants with follow-up healthcare as needed.
Those aged 18 and older (Ages 18 and up) may arrive any time between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Idaho State University Health Science Center, 1311 E. Central Drive, Meridian.
Services provided include:
▪ dental screening (oral/dental health screening/education, tobacco use assessment)
▪ hearing screening (checks for ringing in the ears, wax build up and hearing loss)
▪ basic physical exams (includes blood pressure, visual exam, medical review, traumatic brain injury screening)
▪ point of care testing (HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, cholesterol and blood sugar checks)
In collaboration with The Idaho Foodbank, boxes of food will be also available.
The screening process takes between 60 and 90 minutes once you begin (this does not include wait time).
For additional questions, call 208-373-1700, email healthyu@isu.edu or go to facebook.com/ISUcommunityhealthscreening.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
