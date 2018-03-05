Break a tiny sweat for big payoff at St. Paddy Day Half K

Let’s be real. Running is difficult. It takes time to build endurance before running actually becomes an enjoyable activity.
Thankfully, Iron Horse Brewery felt our pain (side stitch) and put the fun back in fun run with it’s St. Paddy Day Half K.
Yep, a half kilometer distance — that’s about a third of a mile. Totally doable right?
Bust out the green attire for this “micro-run” on Saturday, March 10, at Wiseguy Pizza Pie, 570 N. Main St., Boise.
Never miss a local story.
Registration is at noon with race time from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Festivities will wrap up by 4 p.m.
The entire running part will only take about eight minutes — high five — but there will be plenty of other shizz going on.
Fuel your body with a slice of pizza before this grueling run, get your pretty face painted or give zumba a try.
Celtic rock band Guess When will entertain your earholes throughout the event.
And don’t worry, all of your athletic exertion won’t be for nothing. Money raised will benefit The Idaho Foodbank.
Entry is $25 general, $20 children 13-20 and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Group rate available. And those 21 and up receive a free pint.
Get tickets at stpaddydayhalfk.com.
People run marathons for the feeling of accomplishment and bragging rights. Save your time and energy and achieve both those feelings by participating in the half k. You’ll feel accomplished knowing you helped raise money for your local food bank and you’ll earn bragging rights because which of your Facebook friends have also participated in a half k? Probably not many. Boom, goals achieved.
Greg Parker, owner at Iron Horse Brewery
Looking for a job or maybe just a better job?
More than 50 employers and community partners will be on hand to speak with job seekers at the Idaho Job and Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Positions include salaried, hourly, commission and own-your-own-business opportunities. Free workshops on resumes and interviews will also be available.
Free to attend. Call 208-376-0464 or go to ibleventsinc.com.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments