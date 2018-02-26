Snowshoe under the stars to benefit JDRF

Gather up the family and friends for some breathtaking views and snowshoe action.
The Starlight Snowshoe Benefit is this Saturday, March 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Bogus Basin, 2600 Bogus Basin Road, Boise.
Explore the trails on a lit path, and then warm up in the Nordic Lodge with a dinner buffet, music by Emily Tipton and a raffle.
Proceeds benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) to fund research for a cure, better treatments and prevention methods for type 1 diabetes
Tickets include the use of snowshoes and cost $16 general, $11 children younger than 12, or $53 per family, at eventbrite.com.
The Starlight Snowshoe Benefit is a homegrown Boise event, beginning in 2005 with Greenwood’s Ski Haus as the founding sponsor.
For more information, call 208-342-6808 or go to greenwoodsskihaus.com.
The community has been very supportive of this event in the past and has been able to generate over $125,000 (cumulatively) over the past 13 years through the Starlight Snowshoe Benefit.
Start your weekend at The Mug Shot
Can you really have enough coffee mugs? If you’re me, then no.
I see one, I gush “aww, so cute!” and then I buy.
It’s a problem and I’m thankful that my husband intervenes at times, “do you really need it?”
“No, I guess not” returning the mug to the shelf and slowly releasing my grip, while curling my bottom lip.
If you share my completely healthy love for mugs, head down to Java Hyde Park, 1612 N. 13th St., Boise, on Friday, March 2, for The Mug Shot.
From 7 to 9 p.m., you can purchase coffee mugs crafted by local artists and enjoy a performance by Boise band Minor Paradox.
Funds raised from sales will benefit The Percolator Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting people with disabilities gain access to skills and employment in the coffee industry.
Admission is free.
