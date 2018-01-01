Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Recycle it!

The holidays have passed.
If you still have your Christmas tree up, I bet the poor thing is a tad dry and brittle — pine needles scattered over the area where there once were presents.
It’s time to say a bittersweet good-bye to your tree. Having brought you and your family so much joy, it’s definitely difficult to see it go.
Is it possible for the tree to be just as special in its afterlife? Yes!
Kohlerlawn Cemetery will gladly take your tree to be turned into mulch and used throughout Nampa Parks and Recreation parks and trails.
Trees — free of stands, lights and all ornamentation — may be dropped off at the cemetery, 76 6th St. N., through Friday, Jan. 12. Signs will direct you to the drop-off location.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, the gates will be open on Saturday for those who are able to unload themselves. Staff will be available during the weekday to assist if necessary. For questions, call 208-468-5858.
Other options:
▪ Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Mountain Home residents may still be able to recycle their tree by curbside collection, which started Jan. 2 and continues through Saturday, Jan. 6. Trees must again be free of all the bling-bling, and no flocked trees.
▪ In Caldwell, the city’s forestry department offers Christmas tree chipping through Tuesday, Jan. 16. Drop off decoration-free trees at the U.S. West gravel parking lot on 21st and Arthur.
▪ The Ada County Landfill, 10300 N. Seaman’s Gulch Road, will also accept trees free until Sunday, Jan. 14.
Still got some party left in ya?
Get ready to dress to impress at the All White and Gold New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise.
There will be food, drinks, music from three professional DJs and dancing.
Enjoy performances from Nigeria, Keyna, Congo, Tz, Uganda, South Africa and Zambia.
Proceeds from the event go to the Agency for New Americans (ANA) Boise, in support of four selected disadvantaged refugee families with housing needs.
Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple or $70 VIP couple. 21 and up.
Purchase tickets at bispas.ticketleap.com/all-white-and-gold-party/ or at the African Shop, 295 N. Orchard St., or call 208-703-2558 or 208-246-9902.
Please come elegantly dressed in white and gold as the dress code is enforced.
