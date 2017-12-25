Freeze yo fanny for Wish kids

New Year’s Eve is coming up!
There will be parties with drinks and midnight kisses and, oh yeah, more drinks.
Some may feel a bit…uhmm…sluggish the next morning.
So what better way to kickstart all your senses than with an icy shock to the system.
If you’re game, round up your buddies and celebrate 2018 at the Great Polar Bear Challenge on Monday, Jan. 1.
Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 11 a.m. at Lucky Peak Reservoir, Spring Shores Marina, 74 Arrowrock Road, Boise.
Choose to jump, water ski or wakeboard in the chilly waters to support Make-A-Wish Idaho, which grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be available from Moxie Java to raise those body temps back up.
And don’t forget about the costume contest — the more creative, the better.
The event is free, however, all participants are asked to fund raise a minimum of $50.
Prizes will be given to the top individual fundraisers in both the youth and adult categories.
For more information, go to polarbear2018.kintera.org.
Bogus Basin announces $6 million fundraising achievement
Over the past eight months, Bogus Basin has led an effort to raise $6 million by Dec. 20 — 75 years to the day since the nonprofit recreation area opened to the community.
Last Wednesday, Dec. 20, Bogus Basin announced the achievement of that benchmark.
Donations to The Bogus Basin Project will help fully fund the area’s 10-year master plan.
The $20 million plan has three components: summer development, winter amenity improvements, and snowmaking; and will transition the area into a year-round destination.
This will reduce its dependency on variable winter conditions, and will add new revenue streams outside of the ski season, helping to connect significantly more individuals and families with healthy and fun outdoor opportunities.
“We are ready to make sure that Bogus Basin is here for another 75 years,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson.
Donations from local foundations and companies helped create momentum for The Bogus Basin Project fundraising campaign, with the lead gift coming from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.
Additional donations include those from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation, The J.R. Simplot Company, Agri Beef, Albertsons, Gardner Company and the Harry W. Morrison Foundation.
Donations to The Bogus Basin Project are still being accepted. For more information, go to bogusbasin.org or call 208-332-5173.
