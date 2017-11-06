Free haircuts to veterans and first responders at barbershop’s grand opening

Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts, a local veteran-owned barbershop, is celebrating its grand opening on Veterans Day with drawings, discounts, food, beverages, giveaways and free haircuts!
During the event, all veterans, firefighters, police officers and EMTs will receive free haircuts as an appreciation for their service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1308 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise.
Walk-ins only … the whole day.
And those who get their hair cut for free will have the opportunity to sign the “Honor Wall.”
The barbershop, which did a soft opening Aug. 2, provides monthly membership plans ranging in price from $19.95 to $27.95. There are also annual plans, a monthly membership for those 12 years old and younger, and walk-in prices.
Some plans include a tea tree shampoo and others a hot steam towel, but they all allow clients to get their hair cut as many times in a month as they’d like.
“The shop all started from my brother and I being in the military,” explains Cory Albertson. “We were getting our hair cut every week to two weeks and the cost to do that was just way too high. We figured, why not start a barbershop that is based off of the same principles as a gym.”
So instead of unlimited gym access, this monthly fee grants you unlimited haircuts. Nice!
In addition to offering a more affordable option, brothers Cory Albertson and Stephen Thomas wanted to bring a brewery/sports bar vibe to the classic barber shop.
There is an industrial atmosphere with the exposed ductwork and the Ironworks tool boxes utilized in every station.
During the appointment, clients can purchase a local craft beer to enjoy while watching sports on their own flat screen TV. Or get that beer for free with the Master Craftsman $27.95 plan (includes a complimentary brew per haircut). You can even buy beer to take home.
Dang, talk about a man cave.
I got two words: Beer me!
Go to craftsmancuts.com.
Fort Boise Pottery and Art Sale
The Fort Boise Pottery and Art Sale features a wide range of artwork made by the instructors and students of Fort Boise Community Center.
Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12, at Fort Boise Community Center, 700 Robbins Road, Boise.
A portion of the sales will support the Boise Parks and Recreation’s Guest Artist Program, which is committed to bringing in quality artists and instructors from around the United States to share their knowledge and skills with Boise citizens.
For more information, call 208-608-7680.
Bowling for a cause
Fun time with the family and supporting a worthy cause? Win-win!
Your chance to sport schnazzy shoes and strive for a turkey is coming up with Pins for Pups from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Westy’s Garden Lanes, 5504 Alworth St., Boise.
The event benefits Canine Companions for Independence and their mission to place expertly trained assistance dogs with adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge.
Cost is $20 general, $15 children 16 and younger, and includes two game and shoes.
For tickets, go to cci.org/pinsforpupsboise or call 208-996-0675 with questions.
