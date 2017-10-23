Donate your tree for Meridian, Nampa Christmas festivities

If you have a large evergreen tree that just isn’t vibing with your landscape visions, Meridian will gladly take it off your hands … or more specifically, your property.
The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a live evergreen, 35 feet or taller, for the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at Generations Plaza.
The donated tree must be located in or around the Meridian area and be accessible from the front or side yard of the premises.
Your tree could be responsible for spreading some serious holiday cheer, as it will be illuminated each night throughout the month of December to help the city of Meridian celebrate the season.
Anyone interested in donating a tree should contact Arborist Elroy Huff at 208-888-3579 by Friday, Nov. 3.
Now Nampa residents, I haven’t forgotten about ya.
There is an opportunity for your tree to become famous with the city as well.
The Nampa Parks and Forestry Department is looking for residents who are willing to donate a 25- to 30-foot evergreen, pine or spruce tree for the Downtown Christmas tree.
Similar requirements apply: trees must be located within or very close to the Nampa city limits with easy access for the equipment.
And attention spruce owners, your donation is ideally preferred because they are a fuller tree.
Mayor Bob Henry will officially light the city Christmas tree and thank the family who donated the tree at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.
To offer your tree up for donation, call 208-468-5890.
Back ’er on up to Halloween
For those of you who insist on dressing up your four-legged buddy for Halloween, regardless of the defiant wriggling, the Happy Howl-loween Dog Costume Contest is your jam.
Bring your dog in costume to Helina Marie’s Wine Bar and Boutique, 11053 W. State St., Star, on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
The fun starts at 5 p.m., with contest and judging held outdoors at 7 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony.
Dog owners can feast on a tasty taco/chili bar and satisfy their sweet tooth with some Halloween treats of course.
The event is a fundraiser for Pet Adoption League of Gem County, which promotes responsible pet ownership by educating the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats.
Requesting a minimum $5 donation to enter contest (dogs must be well-behaved, socialized and leashed) and $5 donation for the taco/chili bar.
Call 208-286-7960 with questions.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments