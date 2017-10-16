The fight to end breast cancer starts with a single step

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks help to save lives, celebrate survivors and honor loved ones lost.
The events not only raise funds for innovative research, but they educate women and men about the importance of early detection and provide free information and support.
Join patients, caregivers, families and friends at Making Strides of Treasure Valley this Saturday, Oct. 21, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
Registration for this noncompetitive 5k run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk at 9:30 a.m.
More than 15 vendors will be on site to share their support programs or sell merchandise.
Cancer survivors are welcome to check out the Survivor Tent, where they will be treated to door prizes, program/services information and a lip/brow bar station courtesy of Macy’s.
Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million nationwide. Last year, almost 200 walkers in The Treasure Valley helped to raise more than $25,000.
Take the chill off with coffee and enjoy entertainment throughout the morning, including a photo booth, lawn games and a hot hula yoga to warm up.
There is no registration fee, but donations are appreciated.
Call Wendy Fisher at 208-422-0175 with questions or go to makingstrideswalk.org/treasurevalleyid.
2017 Idaho Governor’s Cup honors the legacy of founder Gov. Cecil D. Andrus
In honor of the founder of the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Program, a new scholarship has been established in the name of former Gov. Cecil D. Andrus to celebrate his passion and support for education and Idaho students.
At the annual Idaho Governor’s Cup event Sept. 7-9 in Sun Valley, Gov. Butch Otter, first lady Lori Otter and the Governor’s Cup board of directors announced the Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship. It will be awarded starting in 2018 to an Idaho high school senior planning to attend an Idaho college or university to pursue an education career.
“It is fitting that a scholarship in his name benefits those who choose a career in teaching, for he always believed it is through education that we prepare our next generation of leaders,” shared Tracy Andrus, daughter of Cecil Andrus and president of the Andrus Center for Public Policy.
Cecil Andrus served as governor of Idaho from 1971-1977 and 1987-1995, as well as secretary of the Interior from 1977 to 1981. He passed away Aug. 24, 2017.
The mission of the Idaho Governor’s Cup is to help Idaho kids stay in Idaho to pursue their higher education goals.
For more information on previous scholarship recipients or to apply, go to idahogovernorscup.org/scholarship.
Nothing was a higher priority or dearer to Governor Andrus’s heart than the education of Idaho’s youth. This scholarship acknowledges the value of his work for students and is a well-deserved tribute to Cece’s impact on Idaho’s future.
Governor Butch Otter
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments