Hang out with three of Boise’s own and support blind children of Idaho

Get ready to take your day into the evening with loads of tunes from three Boise bands.
The 3 Bands for Blinds Kids fundraiser, presented by National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, is from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. The event will support programs in arts and recreation for blind children.
British Invasion-era rock and roll band Gerry and the Dreambenders will kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Hoochie Coochie Men at 4:30 p.m. delivering a medley of blues, jazz and big band.
Classic rock band the Mystics take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Justin Bonner, an original member of the Mystics, came up with the idea for the benefit and has done a lot of the legwork for it. Legally blind most of his life, Justin wanted to do something to help blind children.
“It was a no-brainer for all of the bands to donate their time,” says Tim Woodward, singer/guitarist of the Mystics. “How can you say no to helping blind children?”
Each band plays a full 90 minutes. In between sets, there will be performances by blind children and adults.
Food provided by The Triangle Restaurant will be available for purchase, as well as drinks from the Mardi Gras.
Tickets are $20 at 3bands.brownpapertickets.com or $25 at the door.
I am excited about this community event where three well-known bands have donated their time to help raise money for programs for blind kids. There will be a variety of music and something for everyone. Enjoy the community spirit, and be ready to have a rockin’ good time to benefit Idaho’s blind kids.
Dana Ard, president, National Federation of the Blind of Idaho
Walk to create awareness and acceptance for those with Down syndrome
The Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk is Saturday, Oct. 14, at Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise.
On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk at 11 a.m.
The 15th annual event ends at Julia Davis Park for a celebration with food, music, bounce houses, games, prizes, vendors and more.
Online registration has ended, however same-day registration is available for $20 general and $15 children.
TVDSA members with Down syndrome can register for free by emailing registration@idahodownsyndrome.org.
Call 208-954-7448 or go to idahodownsyndrome.org for more information.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments