Military Appreciation Night will be held during the Boise Hawks game against Everett AquaSox on Saturday, Aug. 12. Kyle Green Idaho Statesman file

Boise Hawks to honor soldiers at Military Appreciation Night

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

August 10, 2017 8:14 AM

The Boise Hawks’ third annual Military Appreciation Night is Saturday, Aug. 12, at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. The event will be held during the baseball game against the Everett AquaSox.

On Military Appreciation Night, the Hawks look to recognize and honor the soldiers and their families for the dedication, commitment and sacrifices they make for our nation.

“Every year we look forward to partnering with the Wyakin Warrior Foundation and Western Heating & Air Conditioning to bring out our local military heroes,” said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery.

The Hawks will distribute game tickets to the Air National Guard, Mountain Home AFB and VetTix.org, which provides tickets to events to encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities

The Hawks will also wear patriotic uniforms that evening, which will be auctioned off during the game. The proceeds of that auction will benefit the Wyakin Warrior Foundation, a local support and mentoring group for wounded/injured veterans.

After the game, there will be a fireworks show, presented by Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Game tickets range from $8 to $35. Military and their families always receive $1 off regular pricing.

Businesses throughout the Treasure Valley have the opportunity to help the Hawks honor soldiers and their families with sponsorship packages. Packages range from $100 to $1,000 and include public address and game program recognition, VIP seats to the game, and seats donated to military families. Businesses looking to sponsor can contact Matt Osbon at 208-322-5000 or mattosbon@boisehawks.com. Sponsorship applications can be found at boisehawks.com.

