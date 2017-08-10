Costumes encouraged, but partying mandatory at Tour de Fat

Bike tuned? Check. Costume ready? Yep. Thirsty? Always.
The much-anticipated Tour de Fat pedals into Boise on Saturday, Aug. 12. But this year, the festival has new digs: Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road.
Even though the music/beer portion has moved to the garden’s grounds, the bicycle parade will still start from Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., at 10 a.m. (Registration for the parade is free.)
Costume-clad riders will cruise from the park to the Idaho Capitol building for Boise’s first Bicycle Rally on the Capitol steps.
Then to celebrate local businesses and to have a little fun outside of the main venue, New Belgium is bringing the party to Downtown Boise bars this year.
From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy New Belgium beer specials, food and music at Pollo Rey Mexican Rotisserie, Eureka, Piper Pub and Grill, Taphouse, Bar Gernika, Whole Foods River Room, Pre Funk Beer Bar, Jumpin’ Janets, and The HandleBar. Sport your costume for a little something extra.
Then head out to the Idaho Botanical Garden at 4 p.m. for a mish-mash of entertainment.
Proud of your costume? Show it off during the fashion show at 4:40 p.m.
Competitive? Race your fellow festivalgoers in the Slow Ride at 6:25 p.m., a bike race where the last person to cross the finish line wins. Don’t put your foot down or you’re out, buddy.
Or strut your stuff at the dance contest at 7 p.m. where the winner takes home a New Belgium cruiser bike.
There will also be comedy acts and music. Don’t miss American Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
And the event wouldn’t be complete without beer. Wet your whistle with Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale, Fat Tire Belgian White (a brand new beer released earlier this week), Voodoo Ranger IPA, Bohemian Pilsener, and Citradelic Tangerine IPA.
Tour de Fat supports nonprofit organizations Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association.
Tickets are $25 for the Outlaw Field event and are available at eventbrite.com, free for ages 12 and younger.
Warm up for the big day at the Pre-Fat Radio Boise Block Party on Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 11 p.m. on 8th Street, between Idaho and Bannock streets, Boise.
There will be brews, bands (including headliners Thunderpussy) and DJ sets.
For more information, go to newbelgium.com.
