Hungry? Get yourself a warm stack at United Way’s Flapjack Feed

Imagine the morning air being kissed by the homey smell of frying butter and oil. Now, add the enticing sounds of batter sizzling on a hot skillet. And finish with the oh-so-satisfying mouthfeel of fluffy goodness on your tongue. Betcha can’t wait to utter those three glorious words: Pass the syrup.
Now that the craving for hotcakes is strong, the opportunity to indulge is not far away.
Throw your senses into overdrive at the United Way’s 10th annual Flapjack Feed from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on the Basque Block, Grove Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street, Boise.
Enjoy pancakes, fresh fruit from Albertsons, potatoes from the J.R. Simplot Company, eggs, coffee, juice and tea — all for a $7 suggested donation.
And bonus, there’s a chance that a “celebrity flipper,” such as Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas, will be cooking your cakes.
Don’t forgot to snag a raffle ticket or two being sold by volunteers throughout the morning. You could score two round-trip airfare tickets on Alaska Airlines, tickets to a Boise State football game or a football autographed by former BSU Bronco quarterback Kellen Moore (currently with the Dallas Cowboys).
Proceeds from the Flapjack Feed support United Way’s Community Fund, which works locally to fund programs that help children and families in the areas of health, education and financial stability.
“We always look forward to the Flapjack Feed,” said Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley. “This event gives us a chance to bring everyone together, have a fun breakfast and kick off our annual fundraising efforts.”
For more information, as well as a full list of raffle prizes, go to unitedwaytv.org.
More than 1,200 attended last year’s pancake breakfast.
Costumes encouraged, but partying mandatory at Tour de Fat
Bike tuned? Check. Costume ready? Yep. Thirsty? Always.
The much-anticipated Tour de Fat pedals into Boise on Saturday, Aug. 12. But this year, the festival has new digs: Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road.
Even though the music/beer portion has moved to the garden’s grounds, the bicycle parade will still start from Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., at 10 a.m. (Registration for the parade is free.)
Costume-clad riders will cruise from the park to the Idaho Capitol building for Boise’s first Bicycle Rally on the Capitol steps.
Then to celebrate local businesses and to have a little fun outside of the main venue, New Belgium is bringing the party to Downtown Boise bars this year.
From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy New Belgium beer specials, food and music at Pollo Rey Mexican Rotisserie, Eureka, Piper Pub and Grill, Taphouse, Bar Gernika, Whole Foods River Room, Pre Funk Beer Bar, Jumpin’ Janets, and The HandleBar. Sport your costume for a little something extra.
Then head out to the Idaho Botanical Garden at 4 p.m. for a mish-mash of entertainment.
Proud of your costume? Show it off during the fashion show at 4:40 p.m.
Competitive? Race your fellow festivalgoers in the Slow Ride at 6:25 p.m., a bike race where the last person to cross the finish line wins. Don’t put your foot down or you’re out, buddy.
Or strut your stuff at the dance contest at 7 p.m. where the winner takes home a New Belgium cruiser bike.
There will also be comedy acts and music. Don’t miss American Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
And the event wouldn’t be complete without beer. Wet your whistle with Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale, Fat Tire Belgian White (a brand new beer released earlier this week), Voodoo Ranger IPA, Bohemian Pilsener, and Citradelic Tangerine IPA.
Tour de Fat supports nonprofit organizations Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association.
Tickets are $25 for the Outlaw Field event and are available at eventbrite.com, free for ages 12 and younger.
Warm up for the big day at the Pre-Fat Radio Boise Block Party on Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 11 p.m. on 8th Street, between Idaho and Bannock streets, Boise.
There will be brews, bands (including headliners Thunderpussy) and DJ sets.
For more information, go to newbelgium.com.
Boise Hawks to honor service members at Military Appreciation Night
The Boise Hawks’ third annual Military Appreciation Night is Saturday, Aug. 12, at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. The event will be held during the baseball game against the Everett AquaSox.
On Military Appreciation Night, the Hawks look to recognize and honor service members and their families for the dedication, commitment and sacrifices they make for our nation.
“Every year we look forward to partnering with the Wyakin Warrior Foundation and Western Heating & Air Conditioning to bring out our local military heroes,” said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery.
The Hawks will distribute game tickets to the Air National Guard, Mountain Home AFB and VetTix.org, which provides tickets to events to encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities
The Hawks will also wear patriotic uniforms that evening, which will be auctioned off during the game. The proceeds of that auction will benefit the Wyakin Warrior Foundation, a local support and mentoring group for wounded/injured veterans.
After the game, there will be a fireworks show, presented by Pioneer Federal Credit Union.
Game tickets range from $8 to $35. Military and their families always receive $1 off regular pricing.
Businesses throughout the Treasure Valley have the opportunity to help the Hawks honor service members and their families with sponsorship packages. Packages range from $100 to $1,000 and include public address and game program recognition, VIP seats to the game, and seats donated to military families. Businesses looking to sponsor can contact Matt Osbon at 208-322-5000 or mattosbon@boisehawks.com. Sponsorship applications can be found at boisehawks.com.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments