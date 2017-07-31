Blues legend returns to the Treasure Valley, but this time with his band

Chicago bluesman Studebaker John brought down the house at a show last fall in Boise.
This year, the slide guitar and blues harp artist will be joined by his longtime band, The Hawks, to headline the two-night 20th edition of Blues on the Banks.
The show, presented by the Boise Blues Society, is Saturday, Aug. 5, at at Stewart’s Bar and Grill, 2805 Blaine St., Caldwell.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and includes local blues band Jake Leg as well as The Blues Directors.
Proceeds of the festival will again help fund the Boise Blues Society “Blues in the Schools” program.
Advance tickets are $12 at banks2017.eventbrite.com or $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.
There will also be a kickoff party/blues jam from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Stewart’s. Cover charge is $5 or free with purchase of a Saturday ticket.
Feast on fish for Meridian Firefighters
The Meridian Firefighters Local 4627 38th annual Salmon BBQ is Friday, Aug. 4, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
Seniors will be served at 5 p.m. and the general public at 6 p.m.
On the menu is applewood smoked salmon with fries, coleslaw, rolls and drinks (soda, water and milk). Hot dogs will be available for the kids. Beer can also be purchased from Sockeye Brewing.
All proceeds go to the Meridian Firefighters Association and the Meridian Burnout Fund, which provides emergency assistance to families and individuals who have been affected by fire and other disasters.
Tickets are $15 general, $10 seniors, $6 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Purchase yours at the Meridian Chamber, Meridian Senior Center, Express Cafe and Meridian Fire Stations No. 1 and 2.
Drink some ale … save some tail
It’s time to drink and eat to make sure all pets are wanted pets!
On Thursday, Aug. 3, 10 percent of all food and drink sales between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at Edge Brewing Company, 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise, will go to Spay Neuter Idaho Pets, Inc. (SNIP), which provides low-cost spay and neuter services to the Treasure Valley.
For more information, call 968-1338 or go to snipidaho.org.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
