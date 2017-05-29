Get a long little doggie at the Doxie Stroll and Show

Watching dogs run an obstacle course is undoubtedly cute in itself. But when said dogs have short legs and looooong bodies, well…that’s just cuteness overload right there!
I can’t help but smile just thinking about those disproportionate Dachshunds, AKA wiener dogs.
So prepare yourself for perma-grin when checking out the Doxie Stroll and Show on Saturday, June 3, at Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration and activities to follow at 10 a.m.
Start off by casting a vote for your favorite Dachshund in the costume contest. Then watch these little guys tackle an obstacle course and show off keen senses in a sniffing contest. The day concludes with an easy stroll around the park, followed by the award ceremony.
All proceeds go to support Boise Host Lions Benevolent Fund activities, including the Idaho Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, a humanitarian service organization focused on restoring sight and hearing to the communities of Idaho and Eastern Oregon, and Camp Hodia, Idaho’s only camp for children with diabetes.
Registration is $30 day of event. Email boisehostlions@gmail.com with questions or visit the Boise Host Lions Club Facebook page.
Outdoor gear and local beer! Got your attention?
Outdoor-gear retailer Lone Cone is teaming up with Boise Brewing to throw a First Thursday Gear and Beer Sidewalk Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 1.
Head on down to the Lone Cone headquarters at 406 S. 3rd St., Boise, to get dibs on loads of open box returns and overstock inventory at highly discounted prices. We’re talkin’ top-of-the-line gear at up to 70 percent off retail.
Shop slackline kits, Hydro Flask canteens, IceMule coolers, Deuter backpacks, Lucky Pro Scooters, Forsake footwear and so much more.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Conservation League, whose mission is to protect Idaho’s environment.
And the beer? Your purchase earns you a free drink token (21 and up, obviously). To redeem, just stroll on over to Boise Brewing at 521 W. Broad St. by 9 p.m. that day, and cash it in for a pour of your choice.
In addition, if you bring in a receipt to the sidewalk sale from Boise Brewing dated Thursday, June 1, you’ll get an extra 10 percent off your gear purchase.
Arrive early for the best selection of outdoor gear. Cash and credit welcome. Sorry, no personal checks.
Keep Idaho Idaho.
The Idaho Conservation League was founded around this phrase in 1973. It still reflects much of what they do.
First Friday Sip 2 Give fundraiser
If you love opera and wine, stop by Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, for Sip 2 Give.
There will be pop-up performances by two of Opera Idaho Resident Company singers every hour starting at 4:30 p.m. and a food truck on site.
Ten percent of wine sales benefit Opera Idaho, which funds and produces opera in Boise and throughout Idaho, and fosters wider acceptance, appreciation and enjoyment of opera and related art forms in young people and adults of all social and economic backgrounds, through diverse educational and outreach programs.
Even if you can’t make it down to the winery on Friday, you can call Telaya Wine Co. at 557-9463 on that day and place an order over the phone or order online at telayawine.com and Opera Idaho will still receive the benefit.
