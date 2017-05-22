Precautionary mugshots and microchipping at SNIP’s event

If you’re down for some snackage, SNIP’s Chips and Snaps has got you covered. Not really.
Contrary to the title, the event has nothing to do with putting food in your face.
Instead, it’s about putting a camera in your pet’s face (not that aggressively) and snapping that all-important photo to use in case you lose your pet.
SNIP’s (Spay Neuter Idaho Pets, Inc.) inaugural event is centered on preparing pet owners for the unthinkable.
On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bark n’ Purr, 1036 S. Vista Ave., Boise, Dawn Burkhart of Boise Pet Photography will be taking free digital images of pets.
These high-quality photos can be used for creating “lost pet” posters and also for distributing to local shelters for identification if a lost pet shows up.
Information will be available on how to make the most successful lost and found posters using these photos.
Also, the West Valley Humane Society will be on site to microchip pets for $25. They will also scan pets who already have microchips to make sure that the owner’s contact information is current.
No appointment necessary; just show up.
According the American Veterinary Medical Association, the detection of a microchip by an animal shelter yielded a 74.1 percent rate of return to owners.
Foam and fundraising at Bubble Run
If a traditional 5k is what you’re after, then the Bubble Run might not be for you.
But if you don’t mind letting your inner child out and running through a course reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s factory, then you’ll want to keep this Saturday, May 27, open for an effervescent party.
The all-ages, non-competitive Bubble Run pops into Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, with the first heat at 8 a.m.
Small groups, released every 60-90 seconds, will run and play across three miles of sudsy amusement.
Waves start every three to five minutes. Then, at each kilometer, participants will run through colored foam bogs.
After crossing the finish line, jam out with DJs, score some free swag and prepare to get a serious dose of extra foam.
The event benefits Baldapalooza, which helps Idaho’s children fighting life-threatening illnesses, builds awareness and creates a memorable experience for the community.
And added to this year’s charity is Sean’s Fund, a program of the Talbert Family Foundation, which is dedicated to providing direct financial support to local families suffering from catastrophic illnesses, primarily cancer.
Registration is $50, and children 4 and younger race for free with a paid adult. Go to bubblerun.com.
Summer reading teen volunteers needed at the Nampa Public Library
Applications are now being accepted for summer reading program volunteers. Volunteers must be entering grades 7-12 this fall (up to 19 years of age). They are required to attend one volunteer orientation session. Volunteer applications are available at the library’s information desk on the first floor and online at nampalibrary.org under “Teens.”
Teen volunteers staff the summer reading desk from June 3 through Aug. 5. They help with summer reading activities, including the kick-off carnival on Saturday, June 3. Volunteer shifts typically are two to three hours. Volunteers will register participants for the summer reading program, distribute prizes, assist with summer movie programs and more.
Orientation sessions are scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, May 30-June 1, at the library, 215 12th Ave. S. An additional session will be held Monday, June 5, from 5 to 6 p.m. for those unable to attend any of the earlier sessions.
For additional information, go to nampalibrary.org or contact Emily Romero, NPL Youth Services Associate, at 468-5895.
