Volunteers at the United Way children’s book drive sort through thousands of donated books in April.
Volunteers at the United Way children’s book drive sort through thousands of donated books in April. Courtesy photo by Chad Case
Volunteers at the United Way children’s book drive sort through thousands of donated books in April. Courtesy photo by Chad Case

Helping Works

May 18, 2017 8:51 AM

United Way collects more books this year during children’s book drive

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

More than 96,000 books were donated during United Way of Treasure Valley’s third annual children’s book drive in April.

More than 500 volunteers helped clean and sort the donated books at a large warehouse on Fairview Avenue in Boise, donated by The Sundance Company. The books were categorized by grade level and distributed to nearly 100 local organizations that serve children, including schools, daycare centers, libraries, after-school programs and health clinics.

Volunteers represented numerous civic groups, businesses, schools and faith-based groups. Members of the Boise High football team and Meridian Medical Arts Charter School Key Club, among others, also volunteered to clean and sort books.

“People and organizations from every corner of the Valley and beyond came together to help make the children’s book drive a success this year,” said Nora Carpenter, CEO and president of United Way of Treasure Valley. “Right now is the perfect time to get books into the hands of kids so they have reading materials during the summer months, which can help prevent summer learning loss.”

Dozens of local organizations, including Albertsons and U.S. Bank locations, helped collect books with their employees and customers, and donated them to the children’s book drive.

Last year, United Way of Treasure Valley collected 72,000 books during the children’s book drive. This year, more than 96,000 were donated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet Boise's top cemetery expert

Meet Boise's top cemetery expert 2:30

Meet Boise's top cemetery expert
Meet taphophile David Habben, your guide to Boise's cemeteries 2:57

Meet taphophile David Habben, your guide to Boise's cemeteries
A look back at Idaho Gives 2015 1:07

A look back at Idaho Gives 2015

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos