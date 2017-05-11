A tea and luncheon to help at-risk teens

The Salvation Army (TSA) has been serving teen parents for over 96 years in Boise through its Booth Marian Pritchett School Program.
TSA partners with the Boise School District and 19 community organizations and businesses to provide teen moms and dads with academic, parenting, life skills education and child care resources proven to help at-risk pregnant and parenting teens graduate from high school and to go on to higher education, vocational training or employment.
The Daffodil Tea and Luncheon will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about the Booth Marian Pritchett School and the students it supports.
It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
Tickets are $40 general and $20 for students. Go to boothdaffodiltea.com or call 383-4235.
Comments