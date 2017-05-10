Turn support into action at Boise Race for the Cure

Saturday, May 13, is the day when all fashion rules go out the window and sporting a mish-mash of bright pink attire will make you actually blend in instead of stand out.
So that’s a big fat yes to cotton candy pink laces in your kicks and a heck yeah to hot pink tutus around your hips.
Put together an ensemble that would make Barbie jealous and help in the fight against breast cancer at the 19th annual Susan G. Komen Boise Race for the Cure.
The non-competitive 5k and 1-mile run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at the Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise, and while online registration closed on April 30, you can still sign up on race day.
The registration tent opens at 7 a.m. and Axiom will help get those muscles warmed up before the race with a Zumba class from 8 to 8:20 a.m.
After crossing that finish line, cool down with a little yoga for free (although a $10 donation is suggested).
Seventy-five percent of the net income raised stays in the community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment. The remaining 25 percent goes toward Susan G. Komen Research and Training Grants program.
Registration is $35 general and $20 for youth. For those unable to walk or run, you can still register and join in on race day to cheer on participants. Registration and event details available at komenidahomontana.org.
Nominations for the 2017 Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in Arts and History
The Boise City Department of Arts and History and the office of Boise Mayor David Bieter are accepting nominations for the 2017 Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in Arts and History.
Nominees must have demonstrated distinguished service, creative accomplishment or other work to benefit the artistic, historic and broader cultural life of Boise.
Nominations for Excellence will be accepted in the following categories:
▪ Arts — Visual, performing, literary, collaborative, body of work
▪ History — Research, interpretation, exhibition, body of work
▪ Education — Art, history, cultural competency
▪ Emerging — Newcomer building Boise’s cultural vibrancy
▪ Support — Philanthropy, volunteerism, dedication to Boise’s cultural community
Nominations are accepted in each category for individuals, nonprofits or business organizations.
The Department of Arts and History and Mayor Bieter will honor the recipients at an evening reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Nominations must be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, May 19. Nomination forms are available at boiseartsandhistory.org/opportunities/calls-opportunities. Call 608-7049 or email afackler@cityofboise.org with questions.
More than 110 people and organizations have been honored since the biennial award program began in 1986.
Nonprofit ‘Speed Dating’
Come connect with community, learn about meaningful local causes and get involved!
United Way NEXT will bring various nonprofits who are looking to fill needs for board members, volunteers and help with special projects.
Participants ages 18 and older will “speed date” in order to learn more about these local organizations and engage in important conversations on how to better our community.
Work that charm from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
Participating nonprofits include: United Way of Treasure Valley, Boys and Girls Club, CATCH, Family Advocates, Create Common Good, American Red Cross, Boise Elementary Spanish, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Full Circle Exchange, and Idaho Conservation League.
Free, but registration is required at jumpnonprofitspeeddating.eventbrite.com. Drop-ins are welcome if available to account for no-shows.
A tea to help teens
The Salvation Army (TSA) has been serving teen parents for over 96 years in Boise through its Booth Marian Pritchett School Program.
TSA partners with the Boise School District and 19 community organizations and businesses to provide teen moms and dads with academic, parenting, life skills education and child care resources proven to help at-risk pregnant and parenting teens graduate from high school and to go on to higher education, vocational training or employment.
The Daffodil Tea and Luncheon will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about the Booth Marian Pritchett School and the students it supports.
It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
Tickets are $40 general and $20 for students. Go to boothdaffodiltea.com or call 383-4235.
